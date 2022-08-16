Andrew Cuomo Beats Ethics Panel's Bid For $5M Book Profits

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 16, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge held Tuesday that a now-defunct state ethics commission unlawfully sought to seize the proceeds of Andrew Cuomo's $5.1 million book deal, finding the commission had determined wrongdoing without giving the former governor a due process hearing. Albany County Supreme Court Justice Denise Hartman said the Joint Commission on Public Ethics had bypassed administrative procedures set out in state law when it determined that Cuomo wasn't legally entitled to retain compensation paid to him for the book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic." "Here JCOPE issued the approval for the outside activity, then unilaterally determined...

