BakerHostetler, Crowell & Moring Sued Over Web Scam Client

By Ryan Boysen (August 17, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler and Crowell & Moring LLP have been hit with a malpractice lawsuit claiming an attorney who worked at both firms advised a serial scammer as he built a constellation of predatory websites called On Point Global LLC, which took in $85 million from unsuspecting Americans before being sued into receivership by the Federal Trade Commission. A complaint filed Tuesday in Florida federal court by On Point Global's court-appointed receiver, Melanie E. Damian of Damian & Valori LLP, said former BakerHostetler partner and current Crowell & Moring partner Holly Melton should have known that On Point Global was a fraudulent enterprise...

