Crypto.com Gets Watchdog's Go-Ahead For UK Operation

By Joel Poultney (August 17, 2022, 1:31 PM BST) -- A cryptocurrency exchange platform promising secure digital asset trading said on Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval from the U.K.'s financial watchdog, allowing it to expand in a market it considers key. Crypto.com, host to more than 50 million users worldwide according to its website — which features Bourne movie series star Matt Damon — said the Financial Conduct Authority has given it regulatory approval. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Crypto.com, the online platform that hosts more than 50 million users worldwide according to its website, said the Financial Conduct Authority has given it regulatory approval. The Singapore-based platform allows users...

