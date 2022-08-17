Shoosmiths Guides On Jensten's Broker Acquistions Deal

By Irene Madongo (August 17, 2022, 2:34 PM BST) -- Insurance distribution businesses Jensten Group says it has purchased J. Bennett & Son Insurance Brokers Ltd. and its subsidiary Mathews Comfort & Co. Ltd. for an undisclosed sum following on the trail of acquisitions announced in recent weeks. The latest deal is subject to regulatory approval and brings £13 million ($15.7 million) gross working premium to the business, Jensten said on Tuesday. The value of the transaction was not disclosed. Jensten is represented by the Shoosmiths LLP, and J. Bennett is advised by Harrison Clark Rickerbys Ltd. in Reading. J. Bennett, which is based in High Wycombe, works mainly with commercial...

