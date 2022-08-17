Serco Launches £50M Share Buyback

By Dawood Fakhir (August 17, 2022, 4:43 PM BST) -- Serco PLC on Wednesday said it will buy up to £50 million ($60.3 million) of its shares back from the market in the second tranche of its £90 million share buyback program launched in March. The government contracting company will buy back the shares between Wednesday and Dec. 31. The shares will then be canceled, the company said. Shareholders of Serco, listed on the FTSE 250 index of the London Stock Exchange, authorized the company to buy back more than 121.8 million shares at their annual general meeting held in April. "The company has entered into an agreement with Barclays under...

