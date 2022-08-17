White & Case Guides PE Biz's $220M Swedish Pharma Buyout

By Tom Fish (August 17, 2022, 4:19 PM BST) -- Private equity firm EQT said Tuesday it has made a 2.23 billion Swedish kronor ($220 million) public cash offer for the remaining shares in Swedish biopharmaceuticals group Karo Pharma, in a deal guided by White & Case LLP. The offer was made by EQT subsidiary Karo Intressenter AB and requires the approval of 90% of Karo Pharma's shareholders by the time the bid ends on Sept. 15. Roschier Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal adviser to Karo Pharma, a specialist in the sale and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products across Europe. Karo Intressenter holds more than 86% of Karo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS