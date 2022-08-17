McDermott Atty Rebuked For Letting Client Share Trial Link

By Ashish Sareen (August 17, 2022, 5:31 PM BST) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority said Wednesday that it reprimanded a McDermott Will & Emery LLP litigator for advising a client that it could share a restricted link to a libel trial about the publication of a dossier on Donald Trump to individuals outside the case. McDermott attorney Ziva Robertson was rebuked by the solicitors' watchdog for allowing a restricted link to the libel trial of former MI6 officer Christopher Steele — pictured — brought by a Russian tech executive to be seen by people outside the court without its permission. (Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images) Ziva Robertson, a partner in the contentious private...

