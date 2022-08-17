Florida Prosecutor Sues DeSantis Over Suspension

By Carolina Bolado (August 17, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A former state attorney suspended for pledging not to use his resources to enforce abortion bans or laws targeting transgender people sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, saying his removal from office violates the First Amendment. Andrew Warren, who was twice elected the top prosecutor of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida in Tallahassee, claiming that his removal from office for expressing his policy opinions violates his free speech rights. And while Warren agrees that the governor does have the power to suspend state officers, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS