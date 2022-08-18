Top Court Takes 'Middle Way' In CV Fraud Confiscation Cases

By Adele Redmond (August 18, 2022, 9:56 AM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Thursday it is not disproportionate to make a charity boss convicted of fraud repay approximately £97,000 ($117,000) he obtained dishonestly, opting for a "middle way" between an all-or-nothing approach to confiscation in résumé fraud cases. Britain's highest court has overturned a decision by the appeals court that a confiscation order against a charity boss was unwarranted. (iStock.com/bpperry) Justices unanimously overturned an appeals court's decision that a confiscation order against Jon Andrewes — who earned more than £643,000 after lying his way into a chief executive role — was unwarranted after he pled guilty and was sentenced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS