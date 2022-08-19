Legal Services Corp. Awards $4.75M To 15 Aid Organizations

By Matt Perez (August 18, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Fifteen legal aid organizations across 10 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive a total of $4.75 million in pro bono grants from the Legal Services Corp., the nonprofit group announced on Wednesday. The Legal Services Corp., or LSC, is an independent nonprofit established by Congress to distribute grants to organizations providing civil legal services to low-income people. It is awarding the 15 groups with Pro Bono Innovation Fund grants to help support the growth of these services. The 10 states are Alaska, California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin, in addition to the U.S. Virgin Islands....

