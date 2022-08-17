FDIC Grilled On Claims Of Anti-Crypto Pressure On Banks

By Elise Hansen (August 17, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Whistleblower reports suggest that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation may be discouraging banks from doing business with lawful cryptocurrency-related companies, Sen. Pat Toomey told FDIC leadership in a recent letter. Toomey, R-Pa., in a Tuesday noted several alleged instances in which the FDIC reportedly asked banks not to expand their relationships with cryptocurrency companies, without providing a legal basis for their concern. Toomey told FDIC Director Martin Gruenberg that he's concerned about the broader implications of banks restricting services to legal but unpopular businesses. "Given the FDIC's involvement under your leadership in the Obama administration's notorious Operation Choke Point, which sought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS