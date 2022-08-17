Construction Co. Owes $1.6M Over Unfinished SC Courthouse

By Hayley Fowler (August 17, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in North Carolina has ordered a subcontractor accused of abandoning a drywall installation project at a newly constructed federal courthouse in South Carolina to pay $1.6 million after the company failed to respond to a breach of contract lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney in the Western District of North Carolina signed an order for default judgment against JMM Construction Inc. on Tuesday requiring it to pay for the cost of finishing installation after JMM's employees walked off the job at the new Carroll A. Campbell Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Greenville, South Carolina. Judge Whitney also ordered...

