Tesla's Near Silence On Legal Chief Stirs Disclosure Concerns

By Sue Reisinger (August 19, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. has spent weeks refusing to clear up a murky situation surrounding the role of its onetime legal chief, but experts are split on when the publicly traded company owes it to investors to tell them what happened. For three weeks, neither Tesla, its acting head of legal, David Searle, nor numerous Tesla executives and in-house counsel would confirm or deny that Searle had left his job at the electric vehicle company. The Tesla press contact hasn't responded to Law360 Pulse's requests for comment. On Wednesday, Bloomberg News, citing three unnamed sources, reported that Searle parted ways with Tesla after...

