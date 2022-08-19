Ethanol Maker To Pay $1.7M For Absent Chemical Reporting

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 18, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The owner of four Midwest ethanol plants will pay $1.7 million to resolve allegations that it failed to report toxic chemical releases, in what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said is the largest-ever penalty of its kind. The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC, which operates four ethanol facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio and is owned by grain company The Andersons Inc. and Marathon Petroleum Corp., failed to file accurate yearly forms detailing its chemical releases, the EPA said Wednesday. In a pair of consent decrees covering all four facilities, Andersons Marathon agreed to pay a total of $1.7 million in...

