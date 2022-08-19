Elanco Judge Says Jurists 'Are Not Pigs, Hunting For Truffles'

By Gina Kim (August 18, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge has dismissed, for now, an Elanco Animal Health investor's securities suit alleging the company engaged in "channel-stuffing" and hid anticipated revenue drops due to inventory backlogs, saying the plaintiff didn't clearly lay out misleading statements and warning, "'Judges are not pigs, hunting for truffles buried in briefs.'" In a 58-page order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker granted animal and livestock pharmaceutical company Elanco's motion to dismiss investor Sandra Hunter's putative class action alleging securities law violations but gave her a chance to amend her suit to cure deficiencies, which include insufficiently-pled claims relating to alleged...

