Lanier On $650M Opioid Win: I'd Have Settled For 'A Lot' Less

By Jeff Overley, Eric Heisig and Cara Salvatore (August 18, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Following a $650 million opioid trial triumph Wednesday against CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart, lead plaintiffs counsel W. Mark Lanier told Law360 that the pharmacies "could have settled so much cheaper than this, it's not even funny," and that while the appeal process could take years, he's "not too panicked" about the chains' chances. W. Mark Lanier Wednesday's nine-figure win capped off two opioid trials — one focused on liability and the other on damages — in which Lanier argued for two Ohio counties against the nation's three largest pharmacy retailers. The showdown occurred in a bellwether case in multidistrict litigation....

