Trump Organization CFO Pleads Guilty In NY Tax Case

By Rachel Scharf (August 18, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT) -- Longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg pled guilty in New York state court Thursday to a 15-year scheme to evade taxes on executive compensation, flipping on former President Donald Trump's real estate company as it faces a looming trial. Allen Weisselberg pled guilty in New York state court Thursday to a 15-year scheme to evade taxes on executive compensation. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images) Appearing before Supreme Court Justice Juan M. Merchan, Weisselberg, 75, copped to 15 felony counts including tax fraud, grand larceny and conspiracy. The plea deal requires him to testify against the Trump Organization, which has denied...

