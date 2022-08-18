Jersey Eyes Oversight For Charities At Risk Of Terror Funding

By Irene Madongo (August 18, 2022, 4:55 PM BST) -- Charities in Jersey at risk of being used by terrorists to funnel cash should appoint special officers to watch for suspicious transactions, bringing them in line with financial services firms, according to the British Crown dependency's regulatory plans. The island's Financial Services Commission published a consultation paper on Wednesday saying it would begin supervising charities that are perceived to be at a higher risk of being exposed to terrorist funding from the start of 2023. The sub-sector — referred to as "prescribed non-profit organizations" — includes charities that have connections with, or send money or goods to, countries that fall under a list...

