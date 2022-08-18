Aviva Finds Employers Back ESG Focus For Work Pensions

By Alex Davidson (August 18, 2022, 4:30 PM BST) -- Insurance giant Aviva has reported that most employers consider the integration of environmental, social and governance, or ESG, factors into work pension funds important — but employees are more cautious with some concerns about the impact on investment performance. The insurer's Working Lives Report 2022, released on Wednesday, says that a third of 203 private sector employers surveyed in April considered responsible investing in a workplace pension essential, and a further 46% said that it is important. Only 65% of the 1,002 private sector and charity employees surveyed said responsible investing in a workplace pension is important, and a further 19%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS