Watchdog Lays Out New Large Co. Audit Register Rules

By Joel Poultney (August 18, 2022, 6:19 PM BST) -- Auditors of large private companies will need to be registered with the Financial Reporting Council before December, the accounting watchdog said Thursday, as it makes good on a government proposal to restore confidence in the embattled sector. The watchdog outlined new regulations, which will govern audit work of large businesses known as public interest entities, or PIEs. The watchdog said no firm or individual can undertake audit work on these larger companies unless they are listed on its new PIE Auditor Register. Companies already auditing PIEs will need to apply for approval, the watchdog said, as it highlighted how the move...

