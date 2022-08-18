Two Directors Banned Over COVID Support Loan Plan Abuse

By Joel Poultney (August 18, 2022, 2:40 PM BST) -- The directors of two businesses have separately been banned by the government for exploiting a program designed to prop up small companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, amid a crackdown on fraudulent abuse worth billions of pounds. The Insolvency Service said on Thursday that Stephen Burke has been disqualified as a director for 11 years after overstating turnover at four of his businesses, which provide services to construction projects, and securing £200,000 ($240,000) in financial support. And the agency said on Wednesday that it had disqualified Rebecca Simmons, former director of a specialty balloon and gift retailer that is now insolvent, from...

