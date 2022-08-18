UK Pensioners Will Need Extra £90K For Inflation, Report Says

By Martin Croucher (August 18, 2022, 4:40 PM BST) -- The cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. may mean that Britons will have to save an additional £90,000 ($108,000) over the course of their careers to maintain a comfortable standard of living at retirement, a pensions provider said on Thursday. Provider PensionBee said in a report that the projections were based on an assumption of 10% inflation in 2022 and 2023, 5% yearly inflation for the five years after that, and 2.5% annually for the following 13 years. The warning came after the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that annualized inflation hit 10.1% in July. The Bank of England expects it...

