ANZ Banking Group Raises AU$1.2B To Buy Aussie Lender

By Dawood Fakhir (August 18, 2022, 6:48 PM BST) -- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday that it raised a total of AU$1.15 billion ($800 million) by selling new shares that it offered to retail investors to fund the acquisition of Suncorp Bank. The banking group, which is known as ANZ and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, offered to sell its new shares at AU$18.90 each on July 18 to raise a total of AU$3.5 billion. The new shares were offered to institutional investors and retail investors separately. The group raised AU$1.7 billion of the target from institutional investors on July 20. Existing retail investors were offered...

