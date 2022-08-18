UK To Look Deeper Into Culligan, Waterlogic Merger

By Dawood Fakhir (August 18, 2022, 4:53 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust authority said Thursday it was concerned about the potential acquisition by U.S. water treatment company Culligan International of a British company that makes drinking water dispensers and has referred the deal to an in-depth investigation. The Competition and Markets Authority said the potential purchase of Waterlogic Group Holdings Ltd. by the Illinois company could result in a loss of competition in the supply of multifunctional taps to business customers in the country. Culligan operates the Zip brand, one of the main suppliers of such taps — which can provide chilled, sparkling or boiling water — to business customers in...

