PE Firms Take $130M Majority Stake In Italy's Prima Industrie

By Tom Fish (August 18, 2022, 6:01 PM BST) -- Femto Technologies said on Thursday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in Italian industrial machinery company Prima Industrie, in a deal worth approximately €129 million ($130 million). Femto Technologies SPA, whose share capital is held equally between Alpha Private Equity and Peninsula Funds, reached the agreement to buy 50.1% of Prima Industrie SPA's voting rights on Wednesday. The deal will see Prima, which has for decades specialized in the development and production of industrial laser systems, go private for the first time since 1999, in a move attributed to economic conditions particularly testing for unconsolidated companies. "Prima Industrie has...

