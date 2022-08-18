School Broadband Biz Faces Court Battle Over £70B Project

By Ashish Sareen (August 18, 2022, 6:10 PM BST) -- The Good Law Project said Thursday that it has asked the courts to review the decision to outsource oversight of a £70 billion ($84 billion) procurement process designed to help public bodies meet climate goals to a so-called micro-company in southwest England. The nonprofit group is bringing the High Court action against a private company set up by the government to provide broadband to schools. (iStock.com/BrasilNut1) The nonprofit group is bringing the action against East of England Broadband Network, a private company set up by the U.K. government to provide broadband to schools. Good Law claims in papers filed at the...

