Simpson Thacher, Davis Polk Steer $547M Fintech SPAC Deal

By Elise Hansen (August 18, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Digital banking platform Covalto will become the first Mexican fintech to list on a U.S. stock exchange when it joins the Nasdaq at a roughly $547 million valuation after merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, the company said Thursday. Covalto Ltd., previously known as Credijusto, said it will combine with LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II. The merged company will go by Covalto and plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CVTO," the announcement said. The deal is expected to close in early 2023. Covalto, which is represented in the merger by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, provides banking and financial...

