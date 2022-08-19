11th Circ. Clarifies Scope, Validity Of Ala. Grand Jury Law

By Jack Karp (August 19, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Alabama's grand jury secrecy law doesn't violate the First Amendment and doesn't bar witnesses from discussing information they learned outside the jury room, the Eleventh Circuit ruled in a published opinion Thursday. The appellate panel said the prohibition against grand jury witnesses revealing information they learned while serving as a witness does not violate their right to free speech and also doesn't bar those witnesses from divulging anything they learned independently of their participation in the grand jury process. "Because the statute can be read not to prohibit disclosure of information a witness learned outside the grand jury room without rewriting...

