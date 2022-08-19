Strategies For Improving Diversity In Psychedelics Research

By Kyle Mack and Julia Markov (August 18, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The American Psychiatric Association issued an official position statement in July related to the medicinal use of psychedelic, and other psychoactive drugs that produce feelings of empathy, for mental health conditions.[1] It comes at a time when societal and governmental interests in this burgeoning space are increasing at what seems to be an exponential rate. The statement, which suggests that "[c]linical treatments should be determined by scientific evidence in accordance with applicable regulatory standards and not by ballot initiatives or popular opinion," comes swiftly on the heels of an analysis by the APA regarding the ethical and practical implications of psychedelics in...

