Regulatory Spat Doesn't Chill Chinese E-Commerce Firm's IPO

By Tom Zanki (August 18, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Chinese e-commerce firm GigaCloud Technology Inc. soared in debut trading Thursday after pricing a $36 million U.S. initial public offering, overcoming regulatory friction between Washington and Beijing, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Kaufman & Canoles PC. Hong Kong-based GigaCloud sold 2.94 million shares at $12.25 each, marking the top of its price range of $10.25 to $12.25. Shares of GigaCloud, listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GCT", rose 28%, or $3.44, to close at $15.69 in debut trading. GigaCloud runs a business-to-business e-commerce platform arranging the sale of large merchandise, including furniture, home appliances and fitness...

