COVID Laws Don't Shield Nursing Home From Death Liability

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 18, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- In an issue of first impression, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday that a nursing home being sued over the death of an elderly woman allegedly hastened by inadequate COVID-19 precautions is not shielded from liability under pandemic emergency law. U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston denied Broomall Operating Co. LP's motion to dismiss plaintiff Rose Marie Testa's case over the death of her mother, Mary DeMarco, rejecting the nursing home company's argument that it was immunized under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, also known as the PREP Act, and a separate 2020 state emergency order during the pandemic....

