Fed. Circ. OKs Eagle's Generic Vasostrict In Loss For Endo

By Ryan Davis (August 18, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a Delaware federal judge's ruling that patents owned by an Endo International unit covering the low-blood-pressure drug Vasostrict are not infringed by a generic version that Eagle Pharmaceuticals has sold since January. Two days after Endo filed for bankruptcy amid numerous lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis, the appeals court rejected arguments by its Par Pharmaceutical unit challenging the decision that spurred Eagle to launch its generic Vasostrict. Following a bench trial, U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly held in August 2021 that Par had not established that Eagle's abbreviated new drug application for its...

