Metaverse Presents IP Protection Challenge For Brand Owners

By Kate Ellis (August 26, 2022, 3:00 PM BST) -- For consumer-facing brands, the metaverse presents opportunities, challenges and uncertainties in equal measure. In this article, the implications for brand owners who want to protect, use, exploit and enforce their brands in this new augmented virtual reality will be explored. First, What Is it? The initial problem with the metaverse is defining it. As a portmanteau of meta and universe, at its most literal, it means beyond the universe. Possibly at its simplest, it is an immersive, 3D virtual world where avatars — us — can eat, sleep, work and play. It is a new simulated, digital environment that uses augmented...

