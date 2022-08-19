Armstrong Teasdale Lobbying Arm Forms Missouri Alliance

By Emma Cueto (August 18, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP's lobbying arm has partnered with a Missouri lobbying firm whose two co-founders have a combined 35 years of government and advocacy experience in the Show Me State. The St. Louis-based firm on Wednesday announced its alliance with Versa Governmental Strategies, founded by Zach Pollock and Jon Hensley, saying that the Jefferson City firm would shore up the capabilities of its lobbying subsidiary, AT Government Strategies, or ATGS, in Missouri's state capital. "Their depth of experience advancing clients' interests is a significant asset to ATGS and our combined representations," ATGS Vice President of Governmental Affairs Shanon Hawk said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS