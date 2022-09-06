HCR Adds Partner With 30 Years Of Food Safety Experience

By Anna Scott Farrell (September 6, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- British law firm HCR Hewitsons has added a partner to its investigation, regulation and tax team with more than 30 years of experience in health and food safety, the firm announced. Regulatory lawyer Kathryn Gilbertson joined the firm's Cambridge office in August, according to the firm, after 18 years as partner at Greenwoods, where she focused on food safety, health and environmental issues such as fire safety. Her experience will be "invaluable to clients," said Heath Thomas, head of the regulation and tax team, in a news release. Client needs will likely rise with the worsening economic crisis, Gilbertson told Law360, as...

