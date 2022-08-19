Nicotine Firm Gets First-Ever Warning For Marketing Gummies

By Collin Krabbe (August 18, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued a first-ever "warning letter" for marketing nicotine gummies, which the agency said are of concern because of their resemblance to certain candies and the potential for nicotine toxicity or death among children. The warning letter requests a written response from manufacturer VPR Brands LP about how it intends to make its products comply with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. "Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation's youth, particularly as we head into a new school year," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a...

