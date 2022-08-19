Medical Cannabis Advocates Launch Ballot Petition In Idaho

By Collin Krabbe (August 19, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Cannabis advocates in Idaho have kicked off a campaign to put a medical program on the 2024 ballot, penning a letter to the secretary of state saying the initiative is "essentially identical" to another filed two years ago. Under the proposed law, people could obtain a medical card allowing them to possess up to 4 ounces of cannabis. People qualifying for a "hardship cultivation" designation could grow up to six cannabis plants. Those with certain debilitating medical conditions — including cancer, Crohn's disease, Alzheimer's disease and other chronic conditions and terminal illnesses — would be able to get a medical card. Other...

