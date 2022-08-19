Jack Daniel's Asks Justices To Take Up Dog Toy TM Row

By Adam Lidgett (August 19, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Jack Daniel's is again asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a trademark case over a parody dog toy called "Bad Spaniels," saying the chew toy maker was making a joke that not only confused the public, but also wrongly used the whiskey brand's "hard-earned goodwill." In a petition to the justices, Jack Daniel's said the Ninth Circuit erred by upholding a lower court decision granting summary judgment to VIP Products LLC on a trademark infringement claim. The high court last year denied an earlier certiorari bid from Jack Daniel's, and the case was then remanded back down, according to...

