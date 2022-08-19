Trump Lieutenant's Plea May Set DA Domino Effect In Motion

By Rachel Scharf (August 18, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg is poised to implicate his longtime employer in a 15-year tax evasion scheme after signing a plea deal that could pose big problems for the former president's real estate company and potentially for Trump himself. Weisselberg admitted to 15 felony counts in New York state court Thursday and promised to testify against the Trump Organization at a trial expected to begin Oct. 24. In exchange, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office agreed to a significantly reduced jail sentence. Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg, seen in court last year, is expected to receive a significantly reduced...

