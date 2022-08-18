Vidal Takes Up Boehringer's Failed Pig Vaccine IP Challenge

By Dani Kass (August 18, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has revived Boehringer's unsuccessful challenge to a Kansas State University pig vaccine patent by announcing she'll review the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision not to evaluate the patent's validity. Vidal did not specify which part of the PTAB's institution decision grabbed her attention enough to initiate sua sponte review, but noted in her Aug. 12 decision that "this case raises issues of particular importance to the office and the patent community." The decision marks the first time a USPTO director has used the agency's review powers to look at the denial of...

