BREAKING: Fed. Court Blocks Florida's Restrictions On Workplace Bias Training

By Vin Gurrieri (August 18, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Thursday blocked part of a controversial Florida law that prevents employers from promoting various sex- and race-based concepts as part of worker training sessions, saying the limitations flout the First Amendment. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker issued a preliminary injunction blocking part of Florida's H.B. 7, also known as the Individual Freedom Act, which bars employers from endorsing various race-, sex- and ethnicity-based concepts during training seminars. The law was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April and took effect July 1. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida's H.B. 7, also known as the Individual Freedom...

