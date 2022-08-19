GOP Sens. Quiz Circuit Chiefs Over Kirkland Gun Cases Shift

By James Arkin (August 18, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Top Republican senators wrote to 12 chief circuit court judges Thursday urging them to receive commitments from the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP that it will stick with current and future pro bono and other court case assignments even if they turn out to involve clients' Second Amendment rights. The lawmakers' inquiry comes after two attorneys departed the firm following its announcement that it will no longer handle gun rights cases. The letter from Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Republican leader in the chamber, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., a member of the Judiciary Committee, was sent Thursday and addressed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS