OCC Fines Ex-CEO Of Rabobank Over Withheld AML Report

By Jon Hill (August 18, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has imposed a $20,000 fine against the former CEO of Rabobank's U.S. subsidiary as part of a settlement over his alleged role in an anti-money laundering exam obstruction case that led to a felony charge against the bank several years ago. The OCC's settlement with John Ryan, who retired from Rabobank NA in 2015, was included Thursday in the agency's regular monthly release of its recent enforcement actions. In addition to the fine, Ryan agreed to a banking industry ban, according to an OCC consent order memorializing the deal. The order, signed...

