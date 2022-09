MVP: Skadden's Julia Czarniak

Law360 (September 15, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Julia Czarniak of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP was lead underwriters' counsel in a $12.5 billion bond offering by Qatar Energy in the Middle East's largest corporate issuance, earning...

