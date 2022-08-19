Teva Found To Infringe Vifor Fresenius Kidney Drug Patent

By Ryan Davis (August 18, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge ruled Thursday that a patent on a Vifor Fresenius drug used to control phosphate levels in the blood of kidney disease patients is infringed by Teva Pharmaceuticals' planned generic version. More than a year and a half after holding a four-day bench trial in January 2021, Judge Maryellen Noreika issued an opinion concluding that Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma had shown that Teva's abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of the drug Velphoro infringed the single Vifor patent at issue. Vifor filed the suit in 2018. Teva stipulated that it infringed two claims of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS