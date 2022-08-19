Liberty Mutual Units Dropped From Wind Damage Suit

By Riley Murdock (August 18, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge dismissed two Liberty Mutual entities from a seafood company's wind damage coverage suit, finding a third company owned by the insurer was the only defendant actually involved in the dispute. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said that Ohio Security Insurance Co. was the sole issuer of Deale Aquaculture Farm Inc.'s insurance policy, finding Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Co. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. had no contractual relationship with the seafood wholesale distributor. Though the policy references Liberty Mutual in the form of logos, copyright marks and a page that thanks the...

