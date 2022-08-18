Virgin Islands Judge Nixes Cos.' Excise Tax Refund Suit

By David van den Berg (August 18, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Virgin Islands District Court judge on Thursday tossed cases brought by seven businesses that import goods to the territory and sought refunds of excise taxes, arguing the tax was unconstitutional. Chief Judge Robert A. Molloy rejected a magistrate judge's recommendation and found the government of the Virgin Islands was entitled to dismissal of the businesses' excise tax claims. The judge, writing for the District Court of the Virgin Islands, based his ruling on tax comity, a longstanding doctrine that calls on lower federal courts to refrain from getting involved in some cases in their jurisdiction. The seven companies, each importers...

