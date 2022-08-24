What Proposed Contractor Rule May Mean For Wage Litigation

By Jessica Scott and Frederick Yarger (August 24, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- If your company depends on independent contractors, watch for news out of Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden's administration is currently developing a proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Labor that will redefine the legal boundary between employees and independent contractors. Workers classified as employees are entitled to federal minimum wage and overtime pay. Pay and other benefits for workers classified as independent contractors are more flexible. The new rule could have major implications for wage and hour litigation. By understanding the rule advanced by the Trump administration and contrasting potential shifts that the Biden administration is already signaling, employers can...

