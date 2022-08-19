A Jump Forward For Fla. Pharmacy Technicians' Vax Authority

By Martin Dix (August 19, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Chapter 2022-60 of the Laws of Florida,[1] which went into effect July 1, allows registered pharmacy technicians to seek certification to provide immunizations and become certified registered pharmacy technicians. These pharmacy technicians will be allowed to administer all the vaccines listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Adult Immunization Schedule or recommended for international travel as of March 31, or recommended by the CDC for international travel as of March 31. They will also be allowed to administer as any vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization as of March 31,...

