Tweeting Barrister Vows To Appeal Discrimination Ruling

By Ashish Sareen (August 19, 2022, 2:44 PM BST) -- Barrister Jon Holbrook said Friday that he will appeal an employment tribunal ruling that rejected his £3 million ($3.6 million) discrimination claim against his former chambers after he was expelled for writing a controversial post on social media. Judge Jillian Brown ruled at the Central London Employment Tribunal that Holbrook had waited too long to bring his claim against 10 practicing barristers at Cornerstone Barristers, a public law specialist. "The claimant's claim was brought out of time. It is not just and equitable to extend time for it," Judge Jillian Brown stated in the judgment, dated Aug. 2 but published on Thursday. "The tribunal does...

